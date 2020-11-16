Deloris M. (Dee) Aiken, age 79, of Louisburg, KS, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Wea, Bucyrus, KS, with the Rosary prayed at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial to follow at Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Dee was born to Joseph and Alice Stahl on September 1, 1941. She was the oldest daughter with five brothers and five sisters. She grew up in the Wea community and graduated from Wea High School in 1959. She graduated St. Mary’s School of Nursing in 1962.
She married the love of her life, Cyrus H. Aiken, on May 5, 1962. They raised four kids while working on the family farm (C&H Aiken Dairy) in Louisburg, KS. Rodeos and horse shows were a big part of their family life. Later she returned to work as an RN. She worked as a floor, ER, surgical, and a family practice nurse, but her favorite was the years she spent as a pediatric nurse. She retired in 2005.
In 1997, they started Cy and Dee’s Blackberries. This kept her busy, but not too busy to go to all of her grandkids sporting events. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and prayed Adoration at Wea for 10 years. She enjoyed quilting and was a member of the Miami County Quilt Guild.
She was proceeded in death by her son, Mark, parents and three brothers.
She is survived by her husband, Cy of 58 years, daughters, Lisa Brant, Louisburg, KS, Lori O’Leary (Brian), Spring Hill, KS, Linda Bourquin (Maurie), Paola, KS. She has six grandchildren, Josie Kallhoff (Aaron), Wyatt and Tommy O’Leary, Christina Seely (Nick), Jake Bourquin (Loryn) and Josh Bourquin and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by five sisters, Bessie Stevens, Margie Beets, Mary Pretz, Vickie Gillespie, Jeanette Heath, and two brothers, Jim Stahl and John Stahl.
The family requests memorial contributions made payable to the Deloris Aiken Memorial Fund for future Nursing Scholarships.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
