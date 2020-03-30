Deloris Sillyman

Deloris Irene Sillyman, who was known for her huge smile and contagious laugh, passed away peacefully March 25, 2020, surrounded by those who loved her.
Private graveside services will be held at the Louisburg Cemetery.
Deloris will be lying in state for friends to pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be scheduled at the Louisburg United Methodist Church at a later date.
She was born December 9, 1930, in Bucyrus, KS. The daughter of Homer & Ruby Stephenson. She was raised by her Uncle & Aunt Charles & Lillian Little. She attended Louisburg High School and graduated with the class of 1948.
Deloris was united in marriage to Lloyd Wayne Sillyman on July 9, 1949, at a backyard wedding at his parents’ home in Louisburg, KS, and were happily married for 67 years. They welcomed one son, Thomas Wayne, and two daughters, Cindy Lou & Cathy Irene, to their union. They were active in their children’s, grandchildren’s, & great-grandchildren’s lives and activities.
Deloris began working for the high school as the secretary to the principal in 1971 and retired in 1986. Many of the high school students commented in yearbook letters that her smile and laughter got them thru high school and out of several bad situations. Before that time, she had spent 20 years as a full-time housewife and mother to her three children. Before she and her husband started their family, she worked as a secretary for Businessmen’s Assurance in Kansas City and as a waitress at a local restaurant.
Lloyd and Deloris were snowbirds for 20 years in Alamo, TX Trophy Gardens. For the past 10 years they resided at Garden Villas of Lenexa. They treasured the many friendships they made over the years. They both shared a love of the “big band” sound and were fun to watch on the dance floor.
Deloris is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, & brothers, William & Robert Little.
Survivors include one son, Tom (Mary Kay) Sillyman, daughters, Cindy (Garry) Hauer, Cathy (David) Johns; six grandchildren, Brandi (Ryan) Guetterman, Melissa (Galen) Hanrahan, Megan (Shawn) Thornton, Brett (Jeananna) Hauer, Matthew Johns, Brian (Ashley) Johns; nine great grand-children, Sydney and Scott Thornton, Mckenna, Keily and Hudson Hauer, Delaney and Braxton Guetterman, Peyton and Hunter Johns; and two sister-in-laws, Sarah Sillyman and Earlene Little.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Louisburg United Methodist Church and Ascend Hospice.
