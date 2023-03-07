1952-2023
Denise Adele (Hamm) Mott passed away from pancreatic cancer on March 3, 2023. Her husband Cameron was at her side.
Visitation: 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., followed by funeral at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 10, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Peoria St., Paola, KS, 66071. Burial: Hillsdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the USD 416 Endowment Association and Olathe Health Cancer Center which can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Denise was born February 18, 1952, in Kansas City, Missouri, to parents Robert and Joyce (Wilson) Hamm. Denise was raised by her mother along with her older sister Elouise and two younger brothers, Rob and Rick.
Her childhood home often included aunts, uncles and cousins.
At age 13 before her mother's passing, Denise and siblings moved down to Hillsdale, Kansas to live with their great aunt and uncle, Carl and Lillian (Rawlings) Chesney.
Denise soon met a local boy named Cameron Mott who she instantly took a liking to. However she would have to wait three years before he asked her out on their first date. They would remain together for the rest of her life.
Denise attended Paola High School and worked hard to maintain straight A's while working on the school newspaper. She graduated in 1970.
After graduation she followed her sister Elouise to Pittsburg State University and received a Bachelor's degree in English in 1974. She was the second person in her family to ever receive a college degree.
On May 4, 1974, Denise and Cameron were married in a small ceremony held in their Hillsdale apartment.
She became an English teacher for 7th and 8th grade at Osawatomie Junior High School in September of that same year.
In 1979, Denise and Cameron had their first child, Noah. A year later she accepted a position at Paola High School to teach Remedial and Senior English.
After the birth of her second child, Hannah, in 1983, Denise took a break from teaching to stay at home with her two young children.
She returned to work two years later to teach Junior English at Louisburg High School.
In 1989, she had her third child, Martha.
During her 26 years at Louisburg, she earned a Master's degree and transitioned into teaching Journalism and Senior English. She considered the school newspaper her passion project and emphasized the importance of student journalists.
Denise retired from teaching in 2011. She used her retirement to pursue the things she loved: spending time with her six grandchildren, advocating for socially progressive policies and watching every single Star Trek TV show and movie -- including the 1973 animated series.
She is survived by her husband, Cameron Mott; siblings Elouise Gonzales, Robert (Sue) Hamm Jr., David Colvin, Teresa (Bill) Dollison, Barbara (Pat) Ortiz; children Noah (Sarah) Mott, Hannah (Matthew) Imrie, Martha (Nathanael) Heavilin, grandchildren Julius and Fiona Mott, Agatha and Edith Imrie, Naomi and Reuben Heavilin as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother Joyce (Wilson) Hamm; brother Eric Hamm; and father, Robert Hamm Sr.
