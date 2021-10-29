Denise J. Waln, 61, of Osawatomie, KS, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, at Living Proof Church in Paola, KS.
Denise was preceded in death by her parents, Jay and Idona (Fouts) Hahn, father-in-law Marvin Waln, sisters-in-law Phyllis (Bachman) Hahn and Geneva (Waln) Bruch. She leaves behind her husband of 45 years, Steven Waln, two daughters Shelly Swearengen and Chrissy Rawlings, two grandsons Anton Waln and Dallas Rawlings, three siblings, David Hahn, Mike Hahn, and Mark Hahn and mother-in-law Elsie Waln Cordle.
Memorials may be made to the Living Proof Church Youth Ministry.
