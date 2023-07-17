Dennis Gene Doherty, a beloved father, grandfather, brother and treasured friend, passed away at his home on July 12, 2023, at the age of 66.
Dennis is survived by his children Jake Doherty, Chase Doherty and wife Denise, Chelsie Doherty, and Chance Doherty and wife Chelsea; their mother, Cheryl Doherty; his grandchildren, Maddex, Brooks, Quinnlyn, Braeden, and Addalyn Doherty; his brother Robert Doherty; his sister Lisa (Pete) Stephen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen (Miller) Doherty.
Funeral services: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 10 a.m., at Living Proof Church, 32401 Harmony Road, Paola, Kansas.
Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Living Proof Church, 32401 Harmony Road, Paola, Kansas.
Internment will follow the funeral service at the Paola Cemetery, Paola, Kansas.
Family invites friends to gather after the interment for food and drinks to celebrate Dennis at Town Square Paola, 15 West Wea Street, Paola, Kansas.
