Dennis Jerome Higgins, age 64, La Cygne, Kansas, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022.
He was born on June 6, 1957 in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Joseph "Joe" Brian and Carol Ann Galvin Higgins. He graduated from Burlington, Kansas High School and received an Associates Degree from Pratt Community College. He was united in marriage to Bunny Williams on September 12, 1987.
He owned and operated Mountain Movers, Menagerie Auction and Estate Sales, and Abode Rentals. Dennis was a member of Church of the Harvest. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He put his relationship with God first and supporting his family right after that.
He was preceded in death by his father and a grandchild, Acetin Benedick. Dennis is survived by his wife, Bunny, his mother, Carol Ann, three sons, Matt Higgins(Mandy), Travis Crow(Traci) and Stacy Glisson Jr.(Rachel), a daughter, Dionne Benedick, four sisters, Marsha Higgins, Bridget Martinez, Shelly Geisy, and Vickie Jesseph, and thirteen grandchildren, Empress, Colin, Mikey, Mercedes, Keelea, Levi Paul, Dodge, Phoenix, Rayden, Kendrix, Landon, Layton, and Lilly.
A gathering to celebrate Dennis's life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Church of the Harvest, 14841 S. Blackbob Rd, Olathe, KS 66062. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 21, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to Heartstrings Community Foundation, www.heartstringscf.org. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
