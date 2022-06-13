1930-2022
Dennis Louie Peckman, age 91, of rural Paola, KS, passed away peacefully at home on June 10, 2022.
Visitation 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, followed by funeral service 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church of Block Community. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials are to Trinity Lutheran Church and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Dennis was born to C.H. (Charlie) and Ida Minden Peckman on September 4, 1930. He graduated from Paola High School in 1948 and started a successful farming career. On September 12, 1954, he married Norma Lee Grother and they had 3 children.
He served as Heartland Rural Electric Director 45 years, Kansas Electric Power Co. Representative 35 years, Trinity Lutheran Church Trustee and Parsonage Construction Manager, Director of Miami County Coop and many others.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, his infant sister Verna, sister Frances Minter and her husband George, and brothers - Harold Peckman and his wife Ann and Donald Peckman and his wife Pat.
He is survived by his wife Norma; children - Carol Wray and her husband David, Burl Peckman and his wife Shemene and Gary Peckman and his wife Rose; seven grandchildren - Creigan Wray and his wife Amanda, Brianna Chapman and her husband Andrew, Denyson Wray and his wife Ashley, Charles Peckman and his wife Cheyenne, Aubrey Peckman, Nathan Peckman and his wife Journey, Nicholas Peckman and his wife Erica; thirteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.