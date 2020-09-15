Dennis Meek

Dennis Gene Meek “Military” passed away September 9, 2020, at his home in La Cygne, Kansas.
Dennis was born September 2, 1952, to Leslie Eugene Meek and Joyce Wallace Meek.
He graduated from Louisburg High School in 1970 and went on to enlist in the Army National Guard at Fort Polk Company B 3rd 1st BDE combat team, sergeant first class. He served six years in the National Guard as weapons specialist and jump master. Dennis was a member of the National Hunters Safety Teachers and an American Legion Member Post 250. He also loved listening to music and loved to dance.
Dennis had two children, Aaron and Melissa Meek.
He is preceded in death by his father, Leslie, and sister, Shelly Meek Tooley.
Dennis is survived by his mother, Joyce, identical twin brother, Denton, children, Aaron, and Melissa, many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Dennis was a kind man and would always go that extra mile. “Ten-Hut” cowboy, we love you and you will never be forgotten.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
