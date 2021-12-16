Dennis Terrell Young, 80 of Osawatomie, Kansas, died on Dec. 9, 2021.
He was born on January 20, 1941, in Independence, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto C. and Lois Fisher Young and sister Donna Halastik.
He is survived by his brother Jack (Bobbie) Young, Daughters- Sandy Stevenson, Donna Young, Son Terry Young, 6 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren, and his life partners Linda Smith and dog Phoebe.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to a local animal shelter.
Celebration of Life on Jan. 20, 2022, Eagles Hall in Paola, Ks. 3-8 p.m. 913-251-7960
