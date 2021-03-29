Diana Sue Adair, age 54, La Cygne, Kansas, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at her home in La Cygne.
She was born on October 13, 1966, in Kansas City, Kansas, the daughter of William John and Barbara Lee Brents Adair. She was a graduate of Bonner Springs High School. She was united in marriage to Randy Tinsley in 1984. To this union, four children were born. She managed TNT Farm along with Tinsley Electric and was most recently employed with the US Postal Service. However, she truly enjoyed being a homemaker. Diana enjoyed gardening and had a green thumb. She liked reading, board games, crocheting, and putting puzzles together.
She was preceded in death by a sister, DeAnna Reynolds, and a niece, Jane Adair. Diana is survived by her parents, children, Lacy Tinsley(Jeremy Yeager), Clinton Tinsley, Dustin Tinsley, and Katrina Weers(Joey) a brother, William Adair(Misty), and six grandchildren, Steven, Emma, Madilyn, Isabella, Dexter and Sunni.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel. Burial in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the La Cygne Chapel. Contributions are suggested to Grady's Kids, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box 304, La Cygne, Kansas 66040. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
