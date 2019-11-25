Dianna Marie Hughes age 55 of Wellsville passed away Nov. 24, 2019. Cremation.
Survivors are her sister Charlotte Adams, Brother Jeffery Hughes, and daughter Renee Hughes. No services are planned.
Arrangements by Dengel and Son Mortuary
