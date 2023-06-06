Dixie Lee Johnson, 76, of Burlington, Kansas, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Coffey County Hospital in Burlington.

Dixie was born February 6, 1947, at Paola, KS, the daughter of Edgar Henry Mann, Sr. and Lois Marie (Thornton) Mann. She spent her childhood in Osawatomie and graduated from Osawatomie High School. Following high school she was a Psychiatric Trainee at Osawatomie State Hospital.

