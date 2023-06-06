Dixie Lee Johnson, 76, of Burlington, Kansas, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Coffey County Hospital in Burlington.
Dixie was born February 6, 1947, at Paola, KS, the daughter of Edgar Henry Mann, Sr. and Lois Marie (Thornton) Mann. She spent her childhood in Osawatomie and graduated from Osawatomie High School. Following high school she was a Psychiatric Trainee at Osawatomie State Hospital.
On November 4, 1966, she enlisted in the United States Navy. She served in the Hospital Corps as a medic and moonlighted as a go-go dancer. She became acquainted with Michael Eugene Johnson, who was also a Navy Medic. They were both stationed at Camp Lajeune, NC. They were married on August 30, 1968, at Jacksonville, NC, which was also the date of Dixie’s honorable discharge from the Navy. Upon her discharge Dixie was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Mike was deployed to Viet Nam and Dixie returned to Osawatomie and stayed with her parents while she was expecting a child.
When Mike returned to the states, he and Dixie lived at the Great Lakes Naval Base at Chicago. Following Mike’s discharge from the Navy, they returned to Kansas and Mike earned his Doctor of Pharmacy Degree at the University of Kansas in 1977. Dixie supported Mike during his school years by working at Color Press. Dixie was a stay-at-home Mom from 1977 to 1980 and enjoyed gardening and canning.
In 1980, she and Mike purchased the Cooksey Drug Store in downtown Burlington and opened Johnson’s Pharmacy. In 2006, they were forced to sell the pharmacy as Mike’s health suffered due to his time at Camp Lajeune. They went to Seattle, WA, where Mike sought treatment for his illnesses. They came back to Burlington in the Fall of 2007. Dixie continued to care for Mike until his death on December 29, 2011. For the past several years Dixie has battled multiple health issues and illnesses also due to her time at Camp Lajeune. Following Mike’s death, she joined the Burlington Methodist Church.
She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Aaron Warrick; two brothers, Edgar “Corky” Mann, Jr. and Fredrick Mann; and two sisters, Denise Holloman and LuAnn Mann.
She leaves her daughter, Lisa Kuhlmann and husband Craig of Burlington; three grandchildren, Samantha Kuhlmann and husband John, Keegan Kuhlmann, and Sage Kuhlmann all of Burlington; two great-granddaughters, Amelia and Athena Kuhlmann; two sisters, Toni Vensor, Pueblo, CO and Melinda Barnett and husband Burk of Lacygne, KS; a brother-in-law Mark Holloman of Greeley, KS; a number of nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Burlington Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow in Graceland Cemetery at Burlington.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Coffey County Cancer Support Group and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.