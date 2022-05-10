1932-2022
Dolores Post, age 89, of Osawatomie, formerly of Lane, died May 4, 2022.
Graveside service at Lane Cemetery May 10, 2022.
Survivors: daughter Michelle; sons Timothy, Darrell, and Kris; sister Virginia Harms; grandson Justin; two great grandchildren Trinity and Weylyn.
Preceded by husband Glen, son Dennis, and sister Beverly Haas.
Arrangements by Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.