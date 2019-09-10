Dominnick Tayson Allen Ott was born into heaven September 3, 2019 at 8:36pm weighing 8 pounds 3 ounces 21 ½ inches long. He was born to Christopher Ryan & Dezzarae Marie (Harris) Ott.
Service: 10 am September 10, 2019 at Vineyard Of Hope Church in Osawatomie, KS.
Burial: Osawatomie Cemetery
Memorials are to the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Send to P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
