1942-2021
Don Minden, age 79, of Paola went to his eternal home Friday, June 4, 2021. He was born at LaCygne, Kansas on January 10, 1942, to Reinhart and Nadine (Prothe) Minden.
Visitation 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church of Block Community. Burial will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
April 26, 1964, he married Judy Osmon from Osawatomie. They became the parents of five children.
Don attended Hawkeye School in rural LaCygne, Trinity Lutheran Parochial School in Block and attended LaCygne High School, LaCygne, Kansas.
In his younger days he spent all his free time riding his horse and shooting his BB gun, which followed him into his adult years. He broke horses and enjoyed team roping. He was a member of the Miami County Trail Riders and rode on man trail rides and in parades. He enjoyed hunting with his friends and his bird dog. He was an avid marksman and participated in many skeet and clay bird events. In his later years, Don enjoyed golfing. Many hours were spent with his children's sports and 4-H projects.
From high school, he went to work for Debrick Plumbing in Paola until he was hired by Phillips Pipe Line (now Conoco Phillips) and was there until he retired in 2004.
He was a kind and gentle man and everyone was a friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Kimberly (Minden) Gibson.
He is survived by his children Daniel Minden of Gardner, David Minden of Paola, Teri Minden of Edwardsville, and Cindy (Minden) Puckett (Mike) of Paola; Judy (Osmon) Minden of Paola; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister Joyce Hutter of Louisville, KY; brother Glenn Minden of Paola; and special friend Mary Ann Maisch.
Contributions in memory of Don can be made to the Parkinson Foundation and sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
