Dona May McFerrin, 90, died Tuesday, November 9th, at Benton House-Staley Hills, Kansas City, Missouri.
Born and raised in Strawn, Kansas, Dona was predeceased by her parents George Howard Claycamp and Bertha Delong Claycamp, her husband, Bruce McFerrin, her son, Jeffrey McFerrin, and her sister, Mary Jo Burd.
Immediate survivors are her children Terri Lowry (Keith) of Paola, KS, Brenda Sola (Michael) of Kansas City, MO, and Steven McFerrin (Gina) of Bella Vista, AR, and her sisters, Anna Decker (Jim) of Burlington, KS, and Nicki Houser (Dave) of Carthage, MO.
Dona graduated from Strawn High School, and worked at Hallmark Cards in Emporia, Kansas. She married Bruce August 2, 1953. She continued to work for Hallmark Cards after their move to Kansas City, MO in 1957. After a move to Wichita, Kansas, in 1964, Dona went to work for General Electric and worked there as an expediter until her retirement in the early 1990s.
Dona was an avid cook, a Master gardener, and a world traveler, although her favorite place on the planet was her lake home on Coffman Bend, Lake of the Ozarks. There she entertained many guests and batches of grandchildren: Jim Sola, Meghan Huet, Crystal Litton, Nick Sola, Priscilla Ross, Jacob McFerrin, Kathleen Gilbert, Betsy Mayfield, Michelle Sola, Sara McFerrin, Kevin McFerrin, and Jenna McFerrin. She had 17+ great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Dona’s life will be held in the spring. Arr: Park Lawn Funeral Home 816-523-1234
