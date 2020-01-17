Donald E. Bain, age 73, of Louisburg, Kansas passed peacefully on January 14, 2020.
Visitation will be 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Wea, Bucyrus, KS. Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial to follow at Louisburg Cemetery, Louisburg, Kansas.
Arr: Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
