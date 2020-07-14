Donald Duane "Buddy" Poage Jr., age 48, of Lane, KS, died Tuesday June 30, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
Survivors include his wife Trish of the home, children Emilee Poage, Kaitlin (Cody) Adams, Shannon (Billy) Johnson, Monika Efurd and Nick Efurd, Sister Tami Poage (Chris), eight grandchildren.
Graveside service was July 7, 2020, at Lane Cemetery. Memorials: Buddy Poage Memorial Fund.
