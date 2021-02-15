1930-2021
Donald Scott, 90, of Paola, KS, passed away on a very cold, snowy day, February 14, 2021.
Don was born May 3, 1930, in Stilwell, Kansas. He was the fourth of eight children born to Fred William and Mabel Velma (Keefauver) Scott. He lived in Somerset, KS until his family moved to Santa Barbara, California when he was in elementary school. He loved growing up in California. He played football, basketball and baseball and was a member of the ROTC in high school in California. The family moved back to a farm in Paola before his senior year. He played football and ran track at PHS where his relay team held a record for many years. He graduated with the class of l949. He met his soon to be wife, Dolores Cunningham, and they were married September 24, 1950. They became the parents of two daughters. That marriage ended in divorce after 22 years.
After high school he went to work for his uncle installing furnaces. In January 1956 he took a cut in pay to go to work for Kansas City Power and Light (Evergy) where he worked first as a tree trimmer and then a lineman for over 36 1/2 years. He served in the National Guard in Paola for 8 years.
He married Esther Foster in May 1973. They made their home in Paola and Osawatomie. They enjoyed square dancing and traveling. After Don’s retirement they went to Donna, TX every October and returned in April for many years. He went to Texas as an avid golfer and returned as a shuffle board champion. He made many friends in Texas from all over the United States. Esther passed away July 2003.
He then married Dorothy Ingram. They enjoyed their retirement years together.
He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) #1464, a member of the Elks Lodge #921 of Osawatomie where he held many offices including Exalted Ruler, the First Christian Church of Osawatomie and the American Legion.
In his earlier years he bowled in many leagues and tournaments. His bowling team got 10th one year in the National Tournament. If the weather was nice, you could find him at the golf course. He was always ready for a game of cards. When in Texas during the winter, you could find him at the shuffleboard courts. He won several shuffleboard trophies. In his last few years in Texas, he was introduced to cornhole. He made cornhole boards and bags for several family members and friends. He enjoyed attending his grandkids and great-grand kids sports and school events. He was big fan of the Kansas City Royals and enjoyed going to their games. He was also a K-State fan in a family divided.
Don was very close to his family though they lived many miles apart. All of his sisters would come together and visit him at his home or in Texas. He made many trips to California to visit them and their families. When they were together, you had better be ready for a game of cards.
Don was a genuine, kind-hearted man. He was always positive and liked to joke around. He was special to whomever he met.
He called Vintage Park in Paola home for the last couple of years. He was loved by all the staff and made many friends there.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Vicki Barbara Scott Self, his brothers Keith and Richard Scott, his sister Daisy Spears, and his second wife Esther.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy; his daughter Nancy Arwood of Paola; his sons-in-law John Self of Topeka and Harold Hendrickson of Paola; his four sisters Betty Lyons of Concord, CA, Sue Flynt of Moreno Valley, CA, Caroyl Mathias of Black Canyon, AZ, and Bobbie Kinder of Bakersfield, CA; four grandchildren and their spouses Eric (Robyn) Self, Christy (Ryan) Rackley, Cassy (Will) Osborn and Abby (Danny) Cavender; and nine great grandchildren Tyler, Milena and Elliot Self, Xander and Haley Rackley, Amelia and Piper Osborn, and Coy and Cash Cavender.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, February 20, 2021, followed by a private service at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Inurnment will take place in Somerset Cemetery. Memorials are to Vintage Park of Paola or Faith Hospice and can be sent in care of the funeral home.
