Donald Davis

Donald Guy Davis, age 94, of Osawatomie, KS, died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Garden Terrace of Overland Park.
Don was born February 17, 1925, in Dixon, Missouri. He was the 2nd of nine children born to Everett Bowers & Susie Minnie (Shelton) Davis. He grew up in Dixon, where he graduated with the Dixon High School Class of 1943.
On May 12, 1946, Don and Doris Eleanor Hoppe were united in marriage in Fontana. To this union were born four children, Angela, Loree, Kenneth and Keith. Don and Doris made their home in Osawatomie for the next 72 years.
Don was employed by the railroad and worked at the Osawatomie State Hospital for a short time. In 1952, after graduating from Moler Barber School in Kansas City, MO he served his apprenticeship under Rex Kaiser in Paola. In September of 1955, Don purchased his Barber Shop in Osawatomie. He ran his shop for the next 50 years. Don retired in 2007 at the age of 82.
In his spare time, Don enjoyed square dancing, gardening, fishing and hunting. Don and Doris traveled to Alaska four times. He was a charter member of the Frontier Twirlers square dancing club. He was a past member of the Elks club for 50 years. Don was also a member of the First Christian Church of Osawatomie.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, his parents, brothers, Farris and Floyd Davis and sisters Mae Perkins and Ellen Worthy and grandson Chad Welch.
Survivors include his children Angela (Gail) Kline of Garnett, KS, Loree (Steve) Grimes of Osawatomie, KS, Kenneth (Suzann) Davis of Paola, KS and Keith (Sarah) Davis of Osawatomie, KS. Eight grandchildren Gayla Harvey, Tony Kline, Zack Grimes, Jeffrey Davis, Kirsten Dane, Karah Gearhart, Erika Davis, and Blake Davis and two great grandchildren Eden and Wylie, siblings Fred Davis of Chicago, IL, Faye Perkins of Largo, FL, Reba Rorie of Mt. Home, AR, and Martha Sue Clark of Adrian, MO and sister-in-law Vera Davis. Along with other family and many friends.
Visitation 1-2 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, followed by service at 2 p.m. all at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Burial at Osawatomie Cemetery. Memorials are to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
