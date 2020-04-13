Donald Henry

1931-2020
Donald R. Henry, 89, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Lee's Summit Medical Center, Lee's Summit, Missouri.
Don was born Tuesday, March 24, 1931, in Paola, KS, the son of Harry H. and Grace (Mann) Henry. He grew up in Paola and graduated from Paola High School in 1949.
He was united in marriage to Hazel Irene Prothe on September 4, 1958 at the First Lutheran Church in Paola. They made their home in Paola and became the parents of three sons. Together, they enjoyed almost 59 years of marriage before Hazel's death in 2017.
Don was an assistant gunner with the Kansas Army National Guard from 1950 to 1953. He had earned the rank of corporal.
Don worked as a newspaper printer and Advertising Manager for the Miami County Publishing Company. He retired after 39 years with the company.
He was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Paola. He had also been a member of the local Lions Club.
Don enjoyed golfing at the Osawatomie Golf Course. He was very meticulous with his yard work
He was preceded in death by his wife Hazel, parents, son Michael, grandson Jacob, and brother William.
Survivors include his sons Steven (Connie) of Edwardsville and Daniel of Paola; three grandchildren Collin, Taylor, and Zachary Henry; many other relatives and friends.
A private graveside service is being held at Paola Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Don are to the First Lutheran Endowment Fund and can be sent in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Don’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
