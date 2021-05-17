Donald James Christenson passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of May 11, 2021. He was 90 years old.
Donald was born in Dawson, Minnesota in May of 1930 the second child of James and Esther (Johnson) Christenson. Growing up in rural Minnesota, Donald graduated from Dawson High School in 1948. Upon graduation, he joined the US Navy and served honorably for four years. While stationed in Puerto Rico, Donald met and married the love of his life, Myrtha.
Settling down in Minneapolis, they raised two children. Donald was a devoted husband and father happily tending to the needs of his family.
In 1975, working for the USDA, a job transfer brought Donald and his family to the Kansas City area. Upon retirement, Donald and Myrtha bought a home on some acreage near Paola, Kansas. Here, they lived peacefully for 29 years.
Donald enjoyed cheering on the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs while continuing his devotion to the Minnesota Twins and Vikings.
Donald enjoyed playing golf in the summer months and hunting ducks and pheasants in the fall. His one true passion, however, was field trialing Labrador retrievers. He spent many happy hours training with and assisting professional retriever trainer and handler D.L. Walters at his kennels in LaCygne, Kansas. Donald was a member of the Hennepin County Retriever Club in Minnesota and the Kansas City Retriever Club. He won many trophies and ribbons in field trial competition with his beloved black and yellow labs.
Donald is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Myrtha; his daughter Kathy Rogers of Linden, VA; his son Craig Christenson (Mae) of Lenexa, KS; his brother Glenn "Bud" Christensen (Shirley) of Minnesota; his sister Sharon Ramswick (Allen) of Prior Lake, MN along with several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Donald was well-liked by all who knew him.
Cremation, no services at this time.
Contributions in his memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Ducks Unlimited.
