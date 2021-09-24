Donald Joseph Kaiser, 65, of Paola, KS, passed away August 10, 2021, at Olathe Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
He grew up in Enid, OK, the only son of Virgil and Elizabeth Kaiser. Don is survived by his wife of 46 years, Rosemary (Schneider) of Paola, their two children: Stephen Kaiser [Maria] of Olathe, KS and Cheryl Fewell [Mike] of Topeka, KS, and six grandchildren; his mother Elizabeth Wilson and siblings Darlene Scowden and Jason Wilson. His father preceded him in death.
Don joined the US Navy after leaving high school in 1974. He honorably served 20 years for his country and retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer (E9)(FCCM) in March 1994. He served on four U.S. ships and at Dam Neck Naval Station throughout his career. The dedication and patriotism he learned in the Navy never left him.
Don and family moved back to Oklahoma to be closer to relatives. He graduated from Phillips University receiving his BS in Business Administration, moved to Paola, KS, where he took a job with the Social Security Administration in 1998 in Kansas City, MO, retiring in 2016.
His last years were spent traveling with Rosemary and spending time with family and friends. His greatest joy came from being with his family. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, golfing, and cooking and riding his Honda Goldwing with his wife.
A memorial will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hillsdale Presbyterian Church located at 22875 W. 255th Street, Hillsdale, KS 66036. Don’s final resting place will be in the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Disabled Americans Veterans.
