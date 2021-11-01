Don Hadlock, age 89, of Paola, Ks, passed away October 29, 2021, at home.
Visitation will be November 9 at 5-8 p.m. Service will be held November 10 at 10:30 a.m. Both will be held at Cross Point Church.
Don was born in North Kansas City, and moved to Paola in 1956, and opened Hadlock’s Cabinet Shop which he owned and operated until his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Raymond Hadlock. Don is survived by 2 sisters - Mary Luhrs of Grandview, Mo and Lois Anderton of Spring Hill, Ks Don is survived by a loving wife, Marsena Kim Hadlock and 3 daughters: Kimberly Bray (Brett Rowell), Jacqueline Grandon (Rick), Kristine Kliewer (RaMon), one son Matthew Hadlock, grandchildren: Tyler, Taylor, Thadd Bray, Jerry Lee Grandon, Lindsay Grandon Harrison, Kendra Kliewer Rios, Amber Kliewer Keeton, Joshua Kliewer, Kaden Lee Shay, Kinley Hadlock, and Krislyn Hadlock - including spouses, significant others, and 17 Great Grandchildren.
He was an avid outdoorsman and had many hobbies. Don was also a 27 year volunteer firefighter and spent time on the underwater recovery team. His true love was watching his grandkids in their sports and activities.
Don was known to be a people person who never met a stranger. He was never one to shy away from offering a helping hand and if you ever came to visit Cross Point Church you would hear these words. “Hi, I’m Don Hadlock. Would you like a donut?"
Arrangements by Dengel and Son Mortuary Paola Chapel.
