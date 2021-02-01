Donald Lee Lilleston, age 84, of Paola, Kansas, died Saturday January 30, 2021, at his home.
Visitation 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021, followed by service at 2 p.m. all at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home.
Burial at Miami Cemetery. Memorials are to the Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary send to 23595 W. 223rd Spring Hill, KS 66083.
