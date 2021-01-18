1927-2021
Donald Lee Meinig, age 93, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021.
The only child of Harry and Bertha (Croan) Meinig, Don was born June 1, 1927, on the farm his grandfather homesteaded located on the banks of Wild Creek west of Paola, Kansas. Don spent his childhood working along side his father on the farm, playing with his friends from the neighborhood, and being forced to take violin lessons. He attended the country school at Spring Ridge and Osawatomie High School, graduating in 1945. After serving in the U.S. Army, he returned home to the farm. On May 22, 1949, Donald married Rose Irene Ray of Osawatomie, and they spent the next 71 and a half years setting the standard for a wonderful loving marriage. They were blessed with four children.
Don farmed his entire life, supplementing their income by trucking cattle and grain for several years in the 1970s and 80s. He was a true steward of the land, implementing conservation practices to take care of his fields. His philosophy, which he learned from his father and grandfather, and passed on to his children, was to leave the land better than he found it. He loved raising quality beef cattle, and was still caring for “his girls” just three years ago. Don was a strong and gentle man who was always an optimist, qualities that made him so successful in marriage, parenting and farming. He loved KU basketball and Royals baseball. But, his most beloved team was the Kansas City Chiefs. Don was compassionate and patient, and had such a great sense of humor. Friends and family could count on his smile to make their day better.
Donald is survived by his wife, Irene, of the home, his son Gary (wife Cheryl) Meinig of Paola, son Jim (wife Linda) Meinig of Paola, daughter Robin Bruner (husband Gene) of Phoenix, Arizona, daughter Jamie Thomas (husband Kenny) of Lane, eight grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 4:30 p.m., Friday, January 22, 2021, at the Osawatomie Cemetery with military honors. Contributions in memory of Don are to the Osawatomie High School FFA and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.