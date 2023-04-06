1937-2023
Donald Lewis Keith, 85, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 24, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Don was born April 16, 1937, in Paola, Kansas, the son of Elvin Lewis Keith and Emma Louise (Conley) Keith.
Don grew up in Paola, and he spoke often of his idyllic childhood and the many treasured memories of his high school days and the friends he kept for his lifetime.
After graduating from Paola High School in 1955, Don attended Baker University in Baldwin, Kansas, where he received a degree in business in 1959. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and president of his class. He continued to be an active member of the Baker Alumni Association often serving as an officer and keeping up with classmates and fraternity brothers.
Don chose to serve his country after college by enlisting in the US Army Reserves. He spent most of his business career as a systems analyst and computer programmer for Yellow Freight Trucking. He also enjoyed teaching evening classes at National Business College during those years. He made the decision to go into the real estate business of Summerson and Burrows after wrapping up his career with Yellow Freight and loved every minute of it. Wherever Don was he was employed, he was always involved in the charitable aspects of his company and enjoyed meeting people and giving back.
On June 12, 1982, Don married the love of his life, Susan Elizabeth, his “Sweet Pea” and they made their home in Prairie Village, Kansas, for many years. In 2005, they made the move to Susan’s home state of Arkansas settling in Bella Vista where they enjoyed living the last 18 years and were engaged with many friends, church and volunteering.
To all who knew Don, he was the gentleman of all gentlemen, a devoted husband, loving father, and the biggest fan. He enjoyed fishing, mentoring and all things sports from KU, K State, and Arkansas to the Kansas City Chiefs and his beloved Royals.
Survivors include his wife Susan of the home; children Tacy Russell (Mike) of Olathe, KS, Jennifer Millett (Jack) Scottsdale, AZ, Alex Keith (Julie) Overland Park, KS, Brian Purdue (Kimber) St. Louis, MO; sister Anita Weidkamp (Daryl) Sedro Wooley, WA; nieces Erin Klinger and Kristy Spray; grandchildren Ashely, Jake, Riley, Blair, Drew, Abby, and Jason; and great grandchildren Charlotte, Sidney, Francesco, Nicholas and Ivan.
Contributions in memory of Don are to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research and can be sent c/o the funeral home.
Memorial Service: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation following at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
