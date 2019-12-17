Donald Ray McPherson, 76, Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas.
Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, with funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas, 66083, (913) 592-2244.
Burial at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe Health Charitable Foundation for Olathe Hospice House. Condolences may be left at http://www.brucefuneralhome.com.
Don was born on July 9, 1943 in Gardner, Kansas to Earnest Franklin and Maxine (Dill) McPherson. Don grew up in the Spring Hill area and graduated in 1961 from Spring Hill High School. On May 5, 1963 he married Phyllis Doane in Bucyrus, Kansas.
He was a member of the United States Army National Guard and served in Vietnam. He traveled with his job, installing central office phone equipment for 40 years for various phone companies.
Don was an avid master carpenter and he adored landscaping his home. He loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren. Don was a lifelong area resident.
Don was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Phyllis of the home; son Michael McPherson and wife Stephanie of Hickory Creek, Texas; siblings: George McPherson, Overland Park, Kansas, twin sister Dora Ainsworth and husband Harley, Holton, Kansas, Lawrence McPherson, Merriam, Kansas, Gayle McPherson and wife Cindi, Paola, Kansas and Marno Buchmann, Austin, Texas and five grandchildren.
