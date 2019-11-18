Donald Wolverton

Donald Louis Wolverton, a lifelong resident of the Spring Hill, Ks area passed away peacefully at his home on November 12th, 2019.
He was born January 12th, 1940 to LaVerne (Wolverton) Brink and Ray Wolverton. He attend Spring Hill High School where he excelled at sports and graduated in 1958. He then enlisted in the Army and the Army Reserves serving for 6 years.
He married Bette Carol Williams on October 28th, 1960. They lived and farmed in the Spring Hill area until his death.
Don was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved sports. He enjoyed teaching his children how to play baseball and basketball and watching them and his grandchildren participate in sports.
He is survived by his wife Bette of the home, and 4 children Linda Coutts, Desoto, Ks, Paula (Randy) Huffman, Windsor, Mo Ronald (Karen) Wolverton, Osawatomie, KS and Kevin Wolverton, Spring Hill, Ks. 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
The Don Wolverton Family will receive Friends and Family on November 21st, 2019 from 2 pm – 4 pm at the Spring Hill Community Center in Spring Hill, KS.
In lieu of flowers please make a tribute donation to Parkinson.org or kchospice.org
