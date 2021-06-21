Donna Kay Torrez, 67, Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her home.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913) 592-2244. Private family inurnment at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice, 8527 Bluejacket Dr., Lenexa, Kansas 66214.
Donna was born on December 27, 1953 in Paola, Kansas to George Leonard and Katherine (Lyder) Williams. She graduated from Paola High School in 1971. She married David L. Torrez in Paola, Kansas on January 21, 1972. Donna taught preschool at Happy House, Olathe, Kansas for 15 years and then worked in fraud prevention at JC Penney’s, retiring after 25 years. She had a strong faith and was a founding member of Grace Community Church, Spring Hill, Kansas. Donna enjoyed swimming and creating handmade cards but most of she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents and son Kurt in 2017. She is survived by her husband David of the home; sons Domingo Lee (Malissa) Torrez, Bucyrus, Kansas and Shawn David (Devon) Torrez, Gladstone, Missouri; siblings: Bob Williams, Don Williams, Jim Williams and Karen Sue Attebury; daughter-in-law Julie Torrez and nine grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.