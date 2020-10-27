Donna Kill

1934-2020
Donna Lois (Blackwell) Kill, age 86, of rural Paola, Kansas, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at Life Care Center of Osawatomie.
Donna was born August 15, 1934, at Lenexa, Kansas. She was the fourth of five children, and only daughter, born to William Herbert and Frances Marie (Kaiser) Blackwell. She graduated from Olathe High School in 1952.
On February 14, 1953, she was united in marriage to Donald Leo Kill on February 14, 1953 at Shawnee, Kansas. They made their home in Lenexa and moved to rural Paola in 1974. They became the parents of four children.
Donna worked as a bookkeeper for the family business D & L Kill Electric. She later worked at the Paola Viva Shop for several years.
She was a 4-H leader in Johnson County and Miami County for many years. Donna enjoyed the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was a member of the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Osawatomie, Daughters of the American Revolution, Young Matrons, Heads Up, and the American Legion Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son David, and three brothers Robert, Donald, and Jim Blackwell.
She is survived by her husband Don of the home; children Debbie (Rick) Hudson of Paola, Doug Kill of Osawatomie, and Denise (Scott) Donaldson of Hardtner, Kansas; one brother David Blackwell of North Kansas City, MO; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Friday, October 30, 2020, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Osawatomie followed by rosary at 10 a.m. and funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the St. John's Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Memorials are to Heads Up, St. Philip Neri Church, or American Legion Auxiliary and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Due to COVID, precautionary measures will be taken, masks are required.
