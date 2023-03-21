Donna Lee, 77, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 10 p.m. after a year long battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 606 S Elm St., Louisburg, KS 66053. Mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at the Louisburg Cemetery following the mass. For those who would like to stay, a luncheon will be served in the church basement after the burial.

