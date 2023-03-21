Donna Lee, 77, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 10 p.m. after a year long battle with cancer.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 606 S Elm St., Louisburg, KS 66053. Mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at the Louisburg Cemetery following the mass. For those who would like to stay, a luncheon will be served in the church basement after the burial.
Donna is survived by her mother, Dorothy Wood (98), her siblings; Jim (Sandy) Wood, Ron (Judy) Wood, Tammie (Dave) Thompson, her two children; Michael (Andi) Lee, Michelle (Kevin) Vanderweide, and her four grandchildren; Mackenzi and Braden Lee, Sophie and Eli Vanderweide.
Donna will be missed by so many but we know she is in heaven, reunited with her husband, her dad and so many loved ones, all telling stories and laughing together.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or the American Legion Post 250, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, PO Box 669, Louisburg, KS 66053.
To read the full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
