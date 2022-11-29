Donna Marie Burkhart, age 92, of Osawatomie, KS, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Spring Hill Health & Rehab in Spring Hill, KS.
Donna was born October 1st, 1930, in Osawatomie, KS. She was the sixth of fourteen born to Kelsey L. and Elsie M. (Metzger) Miller. She grew up in Osawatomie and graduated with the class of 1948.
After high school, Donna attended Moody Bible College in Chicago, IL. She returned to Osawatomie in 1954, where she married Donald Burkhart. To this union came one daughter, DeAnn. They made their home in several places following Donald’s careers. Then in 1978, the family moved back to Osawatomie.
In her free time, Donna enjoyed reading, gardening and canning the vegetables from her garden. She was dedicated to her church and the congregation.
Donna helped at the Christian School that was within the church and taught Sunday school. She worked as a Foster Grandparent for the Osawatomie School District for several years. Her favorite thing was spending time with her daughter and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, granddaughter Savanna Lyons, great grandson Anthony Alan Joe Tomblin, five sisters and six brothers.
Survivors include daughter DeAnn Burkhart, grandchildren Cheyanne (Curtis) Zollar, and Austin (Jennifer Smith) Lyons, Dana Lyons and Darren Lyons, great grandchildren Austin and Aubrey Zollar, Memphis and Jax Lyons, James Gibson, sister June McCoy, brother Larry (Colleen) Miller, and nephew Kelly (Angie) Miller. Along with many other family and friends.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.