Donna Marie Burkhart, age 92, of Osawatomie, KS, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Spring Hill Health & Rehab in Spring Hill, KS.

Donna was born October 1st, 1930, in Osawatomie, KS. She was the sixth of fourteen born to Kelsey L. and Elsie M. (Metzger) Miller. She grew up in Osawatomie and graduated with the class of 1948.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos