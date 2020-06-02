Donna Sue Miller, age 58, of Osawatomie, KS died Friday May 29, 2020 at her home.
Donna was born April 19, 1962 in Paola, KS. She was the second of three children born to Clifford “Sadie” and Carolyn Sue (Chester) Bennett. She grew up and went to school in Paola. Graduating with the Paola High School Class of 1980.
After high school, Donna became a mother. She was the proud mother of five children; Ashley, Josh, Sadie, Chelsey and Kameryn.
Donna worked at King Radio before going into the restaurant business. She waitressed at Scherwood Inn, Eastgate and Molly Michael’s. At one time she even worked on a Buffalo Farm in Greeley building fence. Then she went to work for Wal-Mart. Donna was the manager in the Deli and then in the Pet department.
Donna was known for her love of Elvis and her collection of his memorabilia. She was always the life of the party. She loved to embarrass her children when their friends were over but the friends loved being around her. Donna was a wonderful cook and baker. When her soap operas were on though you had to be quiet. She also loved her two dogs Oreo and Scooby. They were like her children. Donna’s favorite time was when all her family and kids were together. Family was the most important thing to her.
She was preceded in death by her father “Sadie” Bennett.
Survivors include her spouse Randall Davenport of the home; her children Josh (Crystal) Willard of Greeley, KS, Ashley (Ty) Lytle of Scipio, KS, Sadie Bennett of Paola, KS, Chelsey (Jesse Mattics) Walstrom of Osawatomie, KS, and Kameryn (Jacob) Jennings of Paola, KS; mother Carolyn Bennett of Paola, KS; Brother Charles (Samantha) Bennett of Osawatomie, KS; sister Mary (Clifford) Browning of Osawatomie, KS; 15 grandchildren Corey Willard, Bo Dilliner, Dexter and Moseley Lytle, Ryleigh Sander, Taylin and Dakota Berry, Kyson Hayes, Tavian and Xaeden Young, Leaton, Aizleigh and Daxxten Walstrom, Aubrey Jennings and Adalynn Mattics; along with other family and friends.
