Peggy McAnany, 88, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Olathe Hospice House in Olathe, Kansas. Cremation, with private family services to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (660-679-0009). Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
Donna Mae “Peggy” McAnany was born July 6, 1931 in Drexel, Missouri, to Morris and Anna Stewart Hewitt. She grew up in the Drexel area and graduated from Drexel High School. Peggy was united in marriage to Lloyd McAnany in 1954. Peggy worked for many years as a school bus driver in Louisburg.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lloyd McAnany and a son Larry McAnany. She is survived by a son Randy McAnany and wife Pam of Drexel, MO., daughter Judy Mower and husband George of Olathe, KS., four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren with one on the way.
