Donna Rae Dillard, 67, of Topeka, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021.
She was born February 15, 1954, in Ottawa, Kansas, the daughter of Rena Randell, Marilyn Elizabeth Wilhoite, and King Randell, Sr. She was a graduate of Ottawa High School.
Donna was a giving woman. She spent the majority of her life caring for others. She retired from the healthcare industry after over 40 years of service.
She believed in hard work, service to others, kindness, truthfulness and forgiveness. She had a way with her words; she always had a story to share and wise advice to give. She always had a smile on her face and was always willing to share a laugh.
She continued to laugh and dance right up until her passing.
Donna married Virgil Dillard, they later divorced. Survivors include her companion of 30 years, Oreste Pelligrino; daughter, Rena Dunn; son, Virgil “JR” Dillard; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; twin sister, Darlene Holt; brothers, King R. Randell, Jr. and Edward McCutcheon and sisters, Joyce Potter, Beda Powers, and Linda Polk.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Joe Casteneda.
Donna will lie in state from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Ave., The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
A Funeral Ceremony will be at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Penwell-Gabel. The family will greet friends following the service until 2:00 p.m. Cremation will follow services.
The family encourages you to wear colors of your choosing.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-3000.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
