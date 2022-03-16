Donna Sue Cushing, age 74, La Cygne, Kansas passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
She was born on March 17, 1947 in Paola, Kansas the daughter of Fred and Edith Fort Harvey. She graduated from Parker High School.
Donna worked at different jobs during her working career, including, TriKo, bank teller, ran craft stores and a restaurant, and department manager at Wal Mart. She served on the Parker Library Board, Linn County Fair Board and EHU, and Linn County Tourism Committee. She was also a member of the Cadmus Grange.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, John Edward Harvey. Donna is survived by a son, Michael Cushing and wife Danielle, a daughter, Kelli Wolken and husband Jim, a sister, Janet Hetzer, and five grandchildren, Wesley, Bailey, Briley, Gavin and Teagan.
Funeral service will be 2 pm Monday, March 21, 2022 at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel. Burial in the Cadmus Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 pm Sunday, March 20 at the La Cygne Chapel. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Parker Library. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
