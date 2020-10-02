Donna Whiteford

Donna L (Lyman) Whiteford, 68, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at her home.
Visitation: 11 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at Paola Living Proof Church; funeral following at noon. Burial: Monticello Union Cemetery, Shawnee, Kansas.
Donna was born Monday, August 25, 1952, in Kansas City, KS, the daughter of Dwight and Etta (Grandstaff) Lyman. Raised in Merriam with her sister, she graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in 1970.
Donna was united in marriage to Dennis Whiteford on August 23, 1969, in Shawnee, Kansas. They raised two sons in Olathe before moving to Paola 14 years ago. An active member of Paola Living Proof Church, she also enjoyed embroidery, gardening and camping. Her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a highlight of her life and she will be dearly missed by all. Most of all, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus and studying His Word.
Survivors include her husband Dennis of the home; two sons Kelly Whiteford of Pleasanton, KS and Keith (Amanda) Whiteford of Olathe; her father Dwight Lyman of Paola; sister Linda (Dennis) Landrum of Overland Park; 5 grandchildren Samantha Torres, Tyler, Hayden, Reghan, and Aislyn Whiteford; 3 great-grandchildren Lionel, Fernando, and Marisol Torres; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Etta Lyman.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Paola Living Proof Church c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Donna’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
