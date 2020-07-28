Donna Wolfe

Donna Belle (White) Wolfe passed peacefully in the hands of family members on July 22, 2020 at Olathe Medical Center.
Donna was born to Ray Cecil and Eliza Helen (Copeland) White, Sr., on July 12, 1938 in Kansas City, Ks and had four siblings: Ray C. White, Jr; Betty June (White) Michalski (Frank); Rose Marie (White) Drew (Duane); and Mary Elaine White. She attended St. Thomas Elementary School and graduated from Bishop Ward High School in 1956. Donna was married in July 1956 to Robert W. Wolfe, Sr. and together they bore four children: Teresa, Bob, Judy and Jim.
Donna is survived by her children: Teresa (Wolfe) Miller Reeves (Tim); Bob Wolfe Jr. (Linda); Judy (Wolfe) Collette (Mike); and Jim Wolfe (Jocelyn). Grandchildren; Jeremiah Miller, Ben Miller (Jeni), Tim Reeves, Jr, Bob F. Wolfe, Jake Wolfe, Steven Collette (Megan), Matt Collette, Mike (Mick) Collette (Shayna), Colleen (Collette) Chandler, Lelah (Collette) Morgan, Hannah (Wolfe) Stebbing (Josh), Sarah Wolfe, and Hayden Wolfe. Great grandchildren: Rebecca, John and Sylus Miller, Evin Wolfe, Sutton Collette, Paul and Henry Chandler, Teresa, Nellie, Corey, Grace and Alexandria Morgan, Mikaylin and Cassidy Collette, and many dearly loved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6pm-8pm on Monday July 27, 2020; Funeral at 9am, Tuesday, July 28th at Louisburg Baptist Temple, 6961 W 271st St, Louisburg, KS. with burial immediately following at the Louisburg Cemetery (K-68 and Rogers Rd.)
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alliance Defending Freedom by calling 800-835-5233, in remembrance of Donna B. Wolfe, I.D. #828665; or by check to Alliance Defending Freedom, 15100 N 90th St., Scottsdale Az. 85260, in remembrance of Donna B. Wolfe, I.D. # 828665.
