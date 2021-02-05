Dora Arlene Johnson, age 90, Mound City, Kansas, passed Thursday, February 4, 2021.
Individual Respects and Guest Registry can be made from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 7, 2021, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Mound City Chapel.
A private family service will be held. Interment will be in Curry Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to Hillside Villages Activity Fund or Douglas County Visiting Nurse Association, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box J, Mound City, Kansas 66056. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com
