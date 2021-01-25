Dora Mae Smith, 90, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021.
Dora was born October 3, 1930, in Osawatomie, KS. Dora is survived by 3 children and their spouses, Karen and Larry Meiers, Baldwin City, KS, Rick Smith, Kansas City, KS, Walt and Marsha Smith, Kansas City, KS, 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com
