Doreen Ann Stahl, age 92, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Colonial Oaks Senior Living in Spring Hill, Kansas.
Rosary will be prayed at 9:45 a.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 22779 Metcalf Rd., Bucyrus, Kansas 66013. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place after mass at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Doreen was born January 1, 1931, in Effingham, Kansas, the daughter of Henry and Nellie Williams Meyer. She graduated from ACCHS in Effingham, Kansas, in 1949. Doreen married Donald Stahl on May 1, 1976, in Kansas City, Kansas.
Before marrying Donald and settling in to being a farmer’s wife, Doreen was a registered nurse, receiving her nursing degree from Saint Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1954. She also spent 3 ½ years in Rhodesia as a Lay Mission Helper, assisting in a TB hospital.
Doreen leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald, and siblings, Reginald, Donna, Rita, Rose, Jean and Carol.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made payable to Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, PO Box 669, Louisburg, Kansas 66053.
