Doreen Ann Stahl, age 92, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Colonial Oaks Senior Living in Spring Hill, Kansas.

Rosary will be prayed at 9:45 a.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 22779 Metcalf Rd., Bucyrus, Kansas 66013. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place after mass at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

