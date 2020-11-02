Dorothy Marie Erhart, age 81, LaCygne, Kansas diedOctober 29, 2020.
Funeral 3:00 pm,Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Schneider Funeral Home, La Cygne Chapel. Visitation 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm,Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Schneider Funeral Home, LaCygne Chapel. Mask wearing and social distancing requested. Contributions Calvary Baptist Church c/o Schneider Funeral Home P.O. Box 304 LaCygne, KS 66040. Online condolenceswww.schneiderfunerals.com
