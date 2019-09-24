Dorothy Jackson

Dorothy “Dottie” Sue Kirkland Jackson.
February 2, 1960 – September 19, 2019.
Born in Cheney, KS to Harold (Bill) and Helen (Drageiff) Kirkland.
Dottie attended school at Central Heights.
She worked at Dillard’s Distribution Center, for Asplundh Tree Service being the first person ever to operate the Timberland machine. Also employed by J&R Construction and Goss Contracting as a concrete finisher.
She loved time with her family listening to Led Zeppelin and working on her yard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 6 sisters; Wilda Morrow, Donna White, Virginia Finch, Joann Thomas, Vickie Schaffer, Cindy Schmidt; 3 brothers; Steven, Tony and Bill Kirkland.
She is survived by her dear friend Bret Jackson, 2 daughters; Lindsay Whaley and Teri Jackson of Rantoul, KS. 5 grandchildren; Alex Whaley, Ezra Stephenson, Ivy Stephenson, Evelyn Stephenson and Lillie Rudder of Rantoul, KS. Sisters; Helen Marie Schneider of Pomona, KS., Debbie Rogers of Little River, KS., Sally Brewer of Osawatomie, KS. 2 brothers; Leroy Kirkland of Rantoul, KS. and Johnnie Kirkland of Rantoul, KS. And many many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and friends.
At Dottie’s final request there will be no formal service but a bonfire in her memory held in the City Park in Rantoul, KS. Date will be on Facebook.
Please send any donations to the Franklin County Cancer Foundation, 215 S. Main Street, Ottawa, KS. 66067.
