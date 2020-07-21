Dorothy Lay

DOROTHY (RICHARDS) (BUCHANAN) LAY
Dorothy E. Richards Buchanan Lay, 93, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Meadowlark Estates, Lawrence, Kansas, after a short illness. Members of her loving family were at her side.
Private family graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083. (913) 592-2244. Memorial contributions may be made to Lawrence Humane Society, American Cancer Society or Salvation Army. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
Dorothy was born May 23, 1927, in Argentine, Kansas to William Basil and Opal Agnes (Boyd) Richards. She spent her early childhood in Argentine before moving to Olathe and then to Spring Hill. She was a 1944 graduate of Spring Hill High School. Dorothy married Red Buchanan of Olathe, and the couple divorced in 1981. She lived west of Spring Hill from 1950 to 1981. In 1989, she married Carl Lay of Olathe, Kansas, who died in 2004. She lived in Olathe from 1981 until relocating to Lawrence in 2011 to be closer to family.
Throughout her long life, Dorothy enjoyed a diverse range of employment and personal pursuits. She worked at USD 230 Elementary School in food services, as a bookkeeper at Gibson’s in Olathe, as well as McKenzie Tours in Overland Park. She was a veteran member of Morning Grange and Olathe Trail Riders, who also enjoyed reading, cross-stitching, bingo, dancing, sewing and solving puzzles.
Following her move to Lawrence, she became an active member of the First United Methodist Church there. As a resident of Meadowlark Estates, she especially enjoyed participating with friends in the many available activities. Most of all, she enjoyed spending quality time with her family. She will be missed by so many due to her outgoing personality and infectious glass “half-full” attitude.
She is survived by her sister Carole (Jerry) Stricker of Gardner, as well as her four children: John (Joanne) Buchanan, Ukiah, CA, Pat (Jerry) Meek of Parker, KS, Lina Buchanan of Sidney, MT and Suzi (Jeff) Sigler of Lawrence. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents and her four brothers – Bill, Herb, Merrill and James.
