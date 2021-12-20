Dorothy Lee Story, age 91, Mound City, Kansas, passed away Sunday December 19, 2021.
She was born on December 19, 1930, in Greeley, Kansas, the daughter of Amos and Eva Elizabeth Carson Wools. She attended school in Garnett, Kansas.
She was united in marriage to Bobby Story. He preceded her in death on December 28, 2007. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a son in law, Kenneth Sipes, a brother, Carlin, and three sisters, Lela, Esther, and Mildred.
The two things Dorothy enjoyed most were, her relationship with her savior and her family. She was a member of the Mound City First Baptist Church. She was a wonderful grandma. She and Bob enjoyed camping, fishing and swinging together on the front porch. She worked as a secretary for Linn County Co-Op and as a dispatcher and clerk for the Linn County Sheriff's Department. Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Sandra Ross and husband Jerry and Janet Sipes, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Woodland Cemetery, Mound City. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to service at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Mound City Chapel. Wearing of masks is requested due to family members being immunocompromised.
Contributions are suggested to Encompass Hospice, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box J, Mound City, KS 66056. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.