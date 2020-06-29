Dorothy Nease

Dorothy M. Nease, age 92, of Concordia, KS, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Sunset Nursing Home, Concordia. She was born on May 15, 1928, in Osawatomie, KS, to Willard S. & Lillie B. (Henry) Stringham.
She graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1946. She married Carl A. Nease on Jan. 2, 1953 in Concordia. He preceded her on Nov. 16, 1999. She worked at Lester’s Country Kitchen and in Concordia public schools kitchen.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church & Leah Chapter Order of Eastern Star, where she was a member for 50 plus years.
She is survived by her sons, David Nease (Janet), Greg Nease, both of Salina, Randy Nease (Jo), Dallas, TX & Brad Nease (Janet), Clyde; 7 grandchildren & 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; her parents; sisters, Della Alcorn & Nettie Koelsch; brothers, Elmer Wheeler, Marion, Gene, Bill & Jim Stringhman.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020, at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, with Deacon Randy Nease officiating. Burial will follow at Jamestown Cemetery, Jamestown. Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 1-8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to Kindred Hospice in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.
