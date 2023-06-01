Dorothy Rose (Stone) Wood, age 98, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away May 25, 2023.
Services were held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Dorothy was born on November 19, 1924, and lived with her parents and five siblings on a farm south of Louisburg. Dorothy attended Louisburg High School where she met Raymond Wood during her freshman year. After graduating high school, Raymond and Dorothy married on June 19, 1943. Less than a year later, Raymond was inducted into the army and departed for the pacific conflict during WWII. Dorothy lived with her parents while he was away and gave birth to their first child shortly after he left. Dorothy and Raymond were married 73 years until Raymond passed away in 2016. Together they raised four children and resided in Louisburg their entire lives.
Dorothy was raised in the Catholic religion and loved her faith. She was a homemaker, raising four children and worked as a cook at Louisburg High School during the 1980’s. Dorothy loved gardening. She had lovely flower beds and a big garden where she would spend her summer picking and canning vegetables. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed using all the fresh ingredients from her garden. She also loved playing cards or a mean game of Mexican Train with her family.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Frances Stone, siblings; Walter Stone, Catherine Hauetter, Virginia Hink, and William (Bill) Stone, husband, Raymond Wood, and daughter, Donna (Wood) Lee. She is survived by her sister Mary Windisch, three children; Jim Wood (Sandy), Ron Wood (Judy) and Tammie Thompson (David), seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Dorothy will be missed by her family but we are comforted knowing she is reunited with her husband, daughter and many loved ones, all telling stories and laughing together.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Parkinson’s Foundation – Heartland Chapter, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, PO Box 669. Louisburg, Kansas 66053.
