Doug Winterscheid, age 79, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 30th, in Paola.
Doug was born November 20th, 1941, to Norman and Velma Koelsch Winterscheid. He was a lifelong resident of Paola. Doug and his brother Jerry owned and operated Winterscheid Auto Parts, an established business started by their father in 1948.
Doug married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Patricia Jackson, on April 30th, 1960. They were happily married for over 61 years. Doug was very devoted to his faith and family as he considered these to be the most important things in his life. He was his grandchildren’s biggest fan and never missed an activity they participated in.
Doug was an avid golfer, a member of the Paola Volunteer Fire Department, served on the Holy Trinity School Board and was involved with many other groups in the church and community. Doug was a husband, friend, dad and papa. His absence leaves a void that can never be filled. We can only hope to live our lives based upon the example he set.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Jerry and his daughter Debbie. He is survived by his wife Patty; children Christie Smith (Mike), Tony Winterscheid (Becky) and Matt Winterscheid (Amy); sister Rita Wilson (Bill). Seven grandchildren 3 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Rosary November 3rd Wednesday at 9 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial at the Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by Dengel and Son Mortuary Paola Chapel.
