December 14, 1938 - January 18, 2022
Louisburg, Kansas – Doyle, age 83, passed away at his home in Louisburg.
He was born in Roby, Missouri the second child of Lawrence and Maymie Hutsell and lived most of his young life in southern MO. He graduated from Plato High School in 1957 and went on to work in finance.
Doyle met the love of his life, Pat Owen, in Springfield, MO, and married in 1965. The couple raised their two sons Jeff and Ryan, in Lebanon MO, Bismarck ND, and Olathe, KS. Doyle served as a deacon in his church for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, and spending time with family. Doyle loved his two grandchildren Hallie and Will and moved to Louisburg after retirement to spend more time with them.
He was preceded in death by his parents; fathers-in-law John Owen and Obern Cook; brother Larry Hutsell; brothers-in-law Danny Welch and Sid Owen; sister-in-law Lois Hutsell; and niece Misti Post.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years Pat Hutsell; sons Jeff (Gayle) Hutsell and Ryan Hutsell; grandchildren Hallie and Will Hutsell; mother-in-law Lucille Cook; brother Melvin Hutsell; sister Connie Welch; sister-in-law Evelyn Hutsell; brother-in-law Kenny (Ann) Owen, and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at Louisburg United Methodist Church, 249 N Metcalf Rd, Louisburg, KS 66053 on Saturday, January 29th. The visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. with celebration of life following at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions made to Meals on Wheels/Louisburg Senior Center at 504 S. Metcalf, Louisburg, KS 66053 (913-837-5113).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.